US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBILGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 1,759.1% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OBIL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. 14,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,706. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $50.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBILFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

