US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 1,759.1% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

OBIL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. 14,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,706. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $50.61.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF ( NASDAQ:OBIL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

