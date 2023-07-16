Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $448.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $421.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $453.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.