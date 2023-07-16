Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Decreased by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
VOO opened at $412.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.91. The firm has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $414.71.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
