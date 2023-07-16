Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Down 67.9% in June

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,200 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the June 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,769,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,354,000 after buying an additional 79,911 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 14.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 95,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 544,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $72.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,410,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,159. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

