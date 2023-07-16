Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of -0.44. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 8,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $324,161.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,968,403 shares in the company, valued at $373,914,796.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $352,833.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,320.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 8,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $324,161.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,968,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,914,796.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,184 shares of company stock worth $25,664,570 over the last 90 days. 24.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 67,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.