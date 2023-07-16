Verge Market Capitalization Tops $101.06 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. Verge has a total market cap of $101.06 million and $20.24 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,219.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00312873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.32 or 0.00848205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00547139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00063351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00122072 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,347,069 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

