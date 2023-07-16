Verge Price Down 26.9% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $97.63 million and approximately $12.67 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,246.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00307124 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.94 or 0.00832957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00544708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00062447 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00120786 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,361,857 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

