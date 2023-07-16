Verge Reaches Market Cap of $98.95 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $98.95 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,263.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00311776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.61 or 0.00841266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.42 or 0.00543256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00062762 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00119857 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,357,800 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

