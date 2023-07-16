VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,084,700.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,530,595.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $432,900.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total value of $439,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $447,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $1,123,350.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $441,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $920,262.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $429,760.00.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $229.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

