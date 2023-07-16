Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of VET stock opened at C$16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.97.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Free Report ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.29. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of C$552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$550.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1124567 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.68 per share, with a total value of C$62,720.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

