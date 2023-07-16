Vertcoin Market Cap Achieves $6.90 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $59,249.28 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,355.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00312645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.43 or 0.00848029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.00541865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00063088 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00120815 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,202,110 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

