Vertcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $70,896.81 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $70,896.81 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,300.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00308295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.24 or 0.00835760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00544192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00062844 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00123827 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,204,885 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.