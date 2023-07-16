VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VIA optronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIAO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VIA optronics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VIA optronics stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,048,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,435 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 9.04% of VIA optronics worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

