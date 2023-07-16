VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 92.8% in June

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the June 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CSB stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,057. The company has a market cap of $387.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $46.33 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.1431 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 95,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

