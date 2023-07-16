VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 92.8% in June

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the June 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
CSB stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,057. The company has a market cap of $387.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $46.33 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.1431 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
