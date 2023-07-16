Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.20.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $373.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.19 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,482.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.