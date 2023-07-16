Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 490.7% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

VGI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 20,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,277. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $8.87.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,037,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 517,338 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 382,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

