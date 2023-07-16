Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the June 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 787,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vivos Stock Performance

Vivos stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 235,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,563. Vivos has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States and internationally. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

