Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.29 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.41 or 0.00011221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $95.70 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.29748028 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $5,245,919.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

