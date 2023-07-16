Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.30.
Wabash National Stock Performance
NYSE:WNC opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Wabash National Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.
Wabash National Company Profile
Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.
