Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $39.57 million and $976,005.14 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,812,085 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

