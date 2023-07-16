Wanchain (WAN) Reaches One Day Volume of $832,192.12

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $39.77 million and approximately $832,192.12 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,861,401 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

