Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,328 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,035 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. 18,790,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,523,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

