Wedbush Lowers AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

AVROBIO Price Performance

AVROBIO stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.52. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVROBIO

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 781.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 184,381 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 4,541,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 321.1% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 2,376,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 20.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,770,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 300,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 31.7% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,357,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,048,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

