Wells Fargo & Company Increases Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $15.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

NYSE PK opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

