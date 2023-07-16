Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $52.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,897,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,808,330. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

