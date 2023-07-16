Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $52.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.
WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of WFC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,897,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,808,330. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.