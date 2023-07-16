Wells Fargo & Company Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $425.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $341.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $377.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

