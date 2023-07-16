Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 542.9% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MHF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 21,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $6.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 81.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 78,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

