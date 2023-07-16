Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 542.9% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance
MHF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 21,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $6.97.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.
About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
