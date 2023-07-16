WhiteCoin Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $13.77 million and approximately $975.33 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00311119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013155 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018929 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

