WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $13.77 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $13.77 million and approximately $976.70 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00313286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013197 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019244 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000474 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003273 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

