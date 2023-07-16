WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.04 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.04.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
