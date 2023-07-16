WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.04 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WidePoint Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.