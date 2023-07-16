WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.17.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $565.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 865.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 207,895 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $10,833,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 311,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 123,242 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

