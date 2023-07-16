Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at KeyCorp

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.97. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $64,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

