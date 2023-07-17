10,150 Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SIL traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 90,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,110. The company has a market capitalization of $932.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.