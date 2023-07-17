19,565 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Acquired by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.22. 816,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.17. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $306.85.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,640.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.17.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

