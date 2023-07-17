23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Sells $74,427.08 in Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $74,427.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,140 shares in the company, valued at $467,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

23andMe Stock Down 3.3 %

ME opened at $1.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $816.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 104.06% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 23andMe by 259.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 23andMe by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,053,000 after buying an additional 4,683,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth about $7,692,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 297.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,587,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,202 shares during the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 23andMe from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

About 23andMe

(Get Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.