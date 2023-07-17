50,950 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,221,000 after buying an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,611,000 after purchasing an additional 869,737 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.13. 4,488,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,655,180. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

