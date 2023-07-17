612 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 612 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $344.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $348.38.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

