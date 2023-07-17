AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VLVLY stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.26. 67,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,241. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

