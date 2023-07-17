abrdn plc Acquires 1,551,189 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 134.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551,189 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.35% of Southern Copper worth $206,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 266,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $35,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,137.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,075. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

