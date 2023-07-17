abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 636,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,327 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $121,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in CME Group by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after buying an additional 1,078,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after buying an additional 774,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 755.1% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,090,000 after buying an additional 719,699 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.30.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.68. 386,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,282. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.