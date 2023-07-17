abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,515 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $113,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $403,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.94. 1,274,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905,149. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95. The company has a market capitalization of $165.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.