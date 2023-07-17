abrdn plc Purchases 73,408 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,408 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.09% of International Business Machines worth $109,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,519,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,556 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $133.30. The stock had a trading volume of 559,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,691. The stock has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.18.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

