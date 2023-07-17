abrdn plc Sells 76,747 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,040,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 76,747 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.0% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $394,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in TJX Companies by 100.8% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 22,031 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 145,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.66. The company had a trading volume of 507,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,555. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

