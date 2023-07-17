ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Buys 40,884 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,380,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 8.0% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $197,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in General Motors by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,248,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,884,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 3.1 %

GM stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

