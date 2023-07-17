ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Buys 6,166 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Southern Missouri Bancorp makes up 0.0% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMBC. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 425,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 350.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.81. 11,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,835. The stock has a market cap of $451.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.87. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $40.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, insider Matthew T. Funke bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $31,430.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,633.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SMBC. TheStreet cut Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

