ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Invests $56,000 in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 1,936.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nine Energy Service

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 10,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $37,677.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,925 shares in the company, valued at $880,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Crombie sold 10,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $37,677.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 215,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $888,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,725 shares of company stock worth $930,577. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Price Performance

NINE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.75. 192,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,541. The company has a market cap of $164.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $17.10.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Nine Energy Service had a net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. The business had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

