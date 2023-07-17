Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

AE stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The company has a market cap of $86.19 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.67). Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $650.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.49 million. Research analysts predict that Adams Resources & Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.29%.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

