AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 2,017 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 3.12% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMLV. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 9,901.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 838,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 829,707 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

SMLV stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $104.61. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a one year low of $96.28 and a one year high of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $194.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.72.

The SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected and weighted by low volatility and other factors. SMLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

