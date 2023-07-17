AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 16,885 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $14,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 207,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPTM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.30. 83,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,512. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $55.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

