AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 8,794 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

CEMB traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.29. 14,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

